Bloomfield HS girls hoops team enjoys great start to season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team has enjoyed a 3-0 start to the season.

Freshman guard Lia Barker had 16 points, senior guard Ava Barker had 15 points and sophomore forward Inez Brewster had 12 points to lead the Bengals to a 49-40 win over North Star Academy in the season-opener on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at BHS. Senior guard Mia Gonzalez also had six points for the Bengals.

Bloomfield rolled to a 42-16 win over Cedar Grove on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Cedar Grove. Ava Barker and Gonzalez each scored 10 points, Lia Barker and Brewster each had nine points, and senior forward Angie Sanchez and freshman guard Isabella Bernhard each had two points.

Ava Barker, Lia Barker, Brewster, Sanchez and Gonzalez each had six points in the 32-17 win at Montclair Kimberley Academy on Saturday, Dec. 21.

BHS will take part in the Jay Mahoney Holiday Jam Fest, at Hackensack Rec Center on Friday, Dec 27, against DePaul at 1:30 p.m. The tournament continues Sunday, Dec. 29.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. North Star Academy