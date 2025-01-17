Bloomfield HS girls hoops team has busy home week

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Senior guard Ava Baker scored 19 points and collected 10 steals to lead the Bloomfield High School girls basketball team to a 48-31 home win over Millburn on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Senior guard Mia Gonzalez had 12 points, three rebounds and two steals; senior forward Angie Sanchez had seven points and six rebounds; senior guard Addison Schwindt had four points five rebounds and three assists; and sophomore forward Inez Brewster had two points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Bengals, who improved to 6-4 on the season. Freshman guard Lia Barker added two points, four rebounds and three steals.

The Bengals played four homes last week. BHS started the week with a tough 37-36 loss to Nutley on Monday, Jan. 6. Ava Barker had 14 points, eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks; Gonzalez had eight points, six rebounds and four assists; Schwindt posted five points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists; Lia Barker scored five points with three rebounds and two steals; Brewster had two points, nine rebounds and two steals; and Sanchez added two points and two rebounds.

The Bengals defeated East Orange Cmapus, 65-32, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at home. Ava Barker scored 21 points with four rebounds and two assists; Sanchez had 12 points and six rebounds; Lia Barker scored 10 ponts with three assists; Gonzalez had eight points, five rebounds and three assists; Brewster recorded four points, eight rebounds and two steals; and Isabella Bernard had four points. Senior forward Sydney Lloyd had two points, senior forward Lorraine Louis added a free throw and sophomore guard Faith Ulan had two assists for BHS. 

The Bengals fell to Glen Ridge, 50-26, Thursday, Jan. 9, at home. Lia Barker scored 15 points; Ava Barker had nine points, seven steals and four rebounds; and Gonzlaez had two points, two rebounds and two assists. Brewster added a free throw with two rebounds. Sanchez had three rebounds and Schwindt grabbed two rebounds. 

