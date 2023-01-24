Bloomfield HS girls indoor track team impresses at the county relays

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls indoor track-and-field team enjoyed an impressive performance at the Essex County Indoor Relay Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Bengals took fourth place overall.

Senior Valerie Refuse, junior Rylie Sayers, sophomore Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher and junior Catherine Parelli took first place in the shuttle hurdles relay in 38.80 seconds. Junior Samyah Wilson, sophomore Ashley Toro, junior Angel Cruz-Fletcher and Sayers took second place in the sprint medley relay in 4 minutes, 26.61 seconds. Sophomore Sophie Harrison, sophomore Emily Cayanan, Toro and sophomore Olivia Adams took fifth place in the 4×800-meter relay in 10:45.76.

Angel Cruz-Fletcher, Wilson, Sayers and Mercedes Fletcher-Cruz took fifth place in the 4×200 relay in 1:49.45.

In the shot put, senior captain Albina Frangu took third place at 34 feet, 6 ¼ inches, and freshman Thalia Bell took ninth place at 28-5. They combined to finish in second place in the shot put relay.

On the boys side, Bloomfield tied with West Orange High School for eighth place overall. Seniors Cristian Armstrong and Zaire LaRue combined to take first place in the high jump relay; Armstrong took first place with a throw of 6 feet and LaRue took third place at 5-10. The shuttle hurdles relay team took sixth place in 38.64.

Photo Courtesy of BHS head coach Terry Iavarone