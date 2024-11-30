Bloomfield HS girls soccer players earn Super Essex Conference honors

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls soccer team featured six players who earned All-Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division honors this season.

Senior Ava Barker and junior Sophia Harvey each made the First Team.

Seniors Mia Benkert and Ashley Toro and freshman Isabella Bernhard each made the Second Team.

Junior Cassandra Rojas made the Honorable Mention.

The Bengals, under head coach Jon Aliaga, finished with an 11-10 record this season. The eighth-seeded Bengals lost to ninth-seeded Bergen County Tech, 1-0, on Monday, Nov. 4, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament to end the season.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon