Bloomfield HS girls soccer team defeats Caldwell

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Junior Victoria Parelli scored a hat trick and junior Sophia Llanes had one goal to lead the Bloomfield High School girls soccer team to a 4-1 win over Caldwell on Sept. 29 at Brookdale Park.

Sophomore Ava Barker had two assists and senior Emily Haraka had one assist.

It was the second straight win for Bloomfield, which improved to 3-5 on the season. Two days earlier, Bloomfield defeated Belleville, 6-4, in Belleville. Parelli had three goals and one assist, Barker had a goal and an assist, junior Rylie Sayers and Llanes each had one goal, junior Kailyn Sayers, junior Izabella Pereira and Haraka each had one assist. Junior goalie Amanda Irizarry made seven saves.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon.