Bloomfield HS girls soccer team defeats Nutley; preps for state tournament

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls soccer team defeated Nutley, 4-0, at the Park Oval in Nutley on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Ava Barker had a goal and an assist; Sophia Llanes, Ashley Toro and Riley Sayer each scored a goal; Victoria Parelli and Lydia Ferguson each had an assist. Bloomfield, which improved to a 7-10-1 record, defeated Nutley for the first time in more than a decade.

Bloomfield, seeded No. 11, will visit No. 6 seed Passaic Tech in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament. The winner will face the winner of No. 3 Montclair and No. 14 Union City in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 29.