Bloomfield HS girls soccer team enjoys six-game winning streak

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls soccer team continued its surge.

The Bengals won three games to extend their winning streak to six and improve to 7-2 on the season.

Bloomfield defeated St. Dominic, 5-0, on Monday, Sept. 30, at home. Senior Ava Barker and Senior Ashley Elizabeth Toro each had a goal and an assist. Sophomore Inez Brewster, freshmen Lia Barker and Isabella Bernhard each had a goal. Junior Madison Bernhard and sophomore Olivia Mosquera each had an assist. Junior goalie Ella Jimenez made four saves for the shutout.

The Bengals won at Nutley, 3-1, on Wednesday, Sept. 25. Lia Barker scored two goals. Toro had a goal and Isabella Bernard had three assists. Sophomore goalie Natalia Mosquera made six saves for Bloomfield.

The Bengals crushed Science Park, of Newark, 7-0, on Friday, Sept 27, at home. Barker had two goals and one assist. Olivia Mosquera scored twice. Isabella Bernard and Lia Barker each had a goal and an assist. Senior Sydney Lloyd had one goal. Junior Madison Bernard, freshman Sophia Orellano and junior Cassandra Margarita Rojas each had an assist.

For the season, Ava Barker has 10 goals and 11 assists, Isabella Bernard has seven goals and four assists, Lia Barker has five goals and an assist, and Toro has five goals and four assists.

The Bengals were scheduled to visit Golda Och Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 1, in West Orange, and host Mount St. Dominic on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 4 p.m. They will host Union on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. and host Fort Lee on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon