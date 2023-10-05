Bloomfield HS girls soccer team enjoys victories

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls soccer team defeated Science Park, 7-0, Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Foley Field.

Isabella Rose Alves and Catherine Parelli each had two goals to lead the Bengals.

The Bengals defeated Caldwell, 3-2, Friday, Sept. 29, at Caldwell for their fourth straight win to improve to 4-5. Parelli, Alves and Izabela Pereira each had a goal for Bloomfield.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Science Park (Wednesday, Sept. 27)