Bloomfield HS girls soccer team falls at Montclair in the ECT

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 14th-seeded Bloomfield High School girls soccer team lost at No. 3 seed Montclair 2-0 in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 17, to move to a 10-5 record on the season.

The Bengals were scheduled to host Caldwell on Tuesday, Oct. 22, after press time. They will have three straight road games against Verona on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 4:15 p.m.; Lyndhurst on Monday, Oct. 28, at 4:15 p.m.; and Newark Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 30, in Livingston at 6 p.m.