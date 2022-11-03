Bloomfield HS girls soccer team falls in sectional tournament

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 11th-seeded Bloomfield High School girls soccer team lost a penalty-kick shootout to No. 6 seed Passaic Tech in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Passaic Tech in Wayne.

The game was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation and two overtimes. Passaic Tech won the penalty-kick shootout, 3-1.

Ava Barker, a sophomore, scored in the first half, with an assist from junior Izabela Pereira, to give the Lady Bengals a 1-0 lead. Passaic Tech tied the score in the second half.

Bloomfield finished the season with an 8-10-2 record.