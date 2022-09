BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Junior Catherine Parelli scored on an assist from junior Izabela Pereira in the first half, and freshman Ella Jimenez made eight saves for the shutout to lead the Bloomfield High School girls soccer team to a 1-0 win over Newark East Side on Sept. 13. It was the team’s first win of the season.

Bloomfield then fell at Mount St. Dominic, 3-0, on Sept. 16, to move to a 1-2 record.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon.