Bloomfield HS girls soccer team rolls to victory in the ECT

By on Comments Off on Bloomfield HS girls soccer team rolls to victory in the ECT

Bloomfield senior Ava Barker controls the ball during action against Science Park this season.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Senior Ashley Elizabeth Toro scored two goals to lead the 14th-seeded Bloomfield High School girls soccer team to a 7-0 win over No. 19 seed Newark Tech in the third preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Monday, Oct. 14.

Junior Isabella Rose Alves had a goal and two assists, freshmen Lily Reilly and Isabella Bernard each had a goal and an assist, junior Cassandra Margarita Rojas and sophomore Inez Brewster each had a goal and sophomore Olivia Mosquera and freshman Sophia Orellano each had an assist.

The Bengals, who improved to 10-4 on the season, will visit No. 3 seed Montclair in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 17. If the Bengals win, they will advance to the quarterfinals against either No. 6 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy and No. 11 seed Caldwell on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the higher-seeded school. The semifinals are Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Belleville. The final is Saturday, Oct. 26, at Livingston at 2 p.m.

In previous action, senior Sydney Lloyd scored two goals to lead the Bengals to an 8-0 win over Fort Lee on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Brookdale Park.

Junior Sophia Harvey, Reily, Toro and Bernard each had a goal and an assist. Alves and freshman Amelia Martinez each had a goal. 

Sophomore Madelyn Laino, senior Mia Benkert and freshman Mia Altamirano each had one assist. Sophomore goalie Natalia Mosquera made four saves for the shutout.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon

 

  

Bloomfield HS girls soccer team rolls to victory in the ECT added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →