Bloomfield HS girls soccer team rolls to victory in the ECT

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Senior Ashley Elizabeth Toro scored two goals to lead the 14th-seeded Bloomfield High School girls soccer team to a 7-0 win over No. 19 seed Newark Tech in the third preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Monday, Oct. 14.

Junior Isabella Rose Alves had a goal and two assists, freshmen Lily Reilly and Isabella Bernard each had a goal and an assist, junior Cassandra Margarita Rojas and sophomore Inez Brewster each had a goal and sophomore Olivia Mosquera and freshman Sophia Orellano each had an assist.

The Bengals, who improved to 10-4 on the season, will visit No. 3 seed Montclair in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 17. If the Bengals win, they will advance to the quarterfinals against either No. 6 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy and No. 11 seed Caldwell on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the higher-seeded school. The semifinals are Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Belleville. The final is Saturday, Oct. 26, at Livingston at 2 p.m.

In previous action, senior Sydney Lloyd scored two goals to lead the Bengals to an 8-0 win over Fort Lee on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Brookdale Park.

Junior Sophia Harvey, Reily, Toro and Bernard each had a goal and an assist. Alves and freshman Amelia Martinez each had a goal.

Sophomore Madelyn Laino, senior Mia Benkert and freshman Mia Altamirano each had one assist. Sophomore goalie Natalia Mosquera made four saves for the shutout.

