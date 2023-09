Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School girls soccer team hopes to make more progress.

The Bengals lost to Mount St. Dominic Academy, 6-0, Friday, Sept. 15, at Foley Field.

The loss dropped the Bengals to 0-3 on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Mount St. Dominic