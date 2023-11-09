Bloomfield HS girls soccer team shows resiliency this season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls soccer team, under head coach Jon Aliaga, enjoyed a remarkable mid-season turnaround.

The Bengals, who were 0-5 to start the season, finished with a 10-10 overall record. Bloomfield entered the postseason on a three-game winning streak. But the sixth-seeded Bengals lost to No. 11 seed Kearny, 5-1, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Thursday, Oct. 26, at Foley Field to end the season.

Ava Barker scored the goal on an assist from Victoria Parelli for the Bengals. Natalia Mosquera made seven saves for Bloomfield.

Barker, a junior, scored four goals in the 7-1 win over Union City on Tuesday, Oct. 24. Barker has 105 points in her career (44 goals and 17 assists). She had 21 goals and six assists this season. The seniors for BHS were Sophia Llanes, Skylar Canabal, Isabella Siejkowski, Izabela Pereira, Parelli, Rylie Sayers, Kailyn Sayers, Catherine Parelli, Lydia Ferguson, Amanda Irizarry and Marie Telusma. The juniors were Barker, Ashley Toro, Mia Benkert and Addison Schwindt. The sophomores were Sophia Harvey, Isabella Rose Alves, Ella Jimenez, Cassandra Rojas, Viviana Garcia, Madison Bernhard and Cayla Laviola; and the freshmen were Sophie Ruiz, Inez Brewster, Mosquera, Olivia Mosquera and Madelyn Laino.