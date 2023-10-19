Bloomfield HS girls soccer team splits two games in Essex County Tournament

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 14th-seeded Bloomfield High School girls soccer team defeated 19th-seeded Payne Tech, 6-0, in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 10, at Foley Field.

Seniors Izabela Pereira, Victoria Parelli, Rylie Sayers and Marie Telusma; junior Ava Barker and freshman Sophie Ruiz each had a goal. Barker, senior Skylar Canabal and freshman Olivia Mosquera each had one assist. Sophomore Ella Jimenez made three saves.

The Bengals lost at No. 3 seed Montclair, 1-0, in overtime in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 12, to move to a 7-8 overall record.

In previous action, Bloomfield defeated Belleville, 7-1, on Monday, Oct. 9, in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game at home. Barker scored three goals, Parelli and Canabal each had two goals, Pereira and Sayers each had two assists and senior Lydia Furgeson had one assist. Freshman Natalia Mosquera made two saves and Jimenez made one save.