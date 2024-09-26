Bloomfield HS girls soccer team surges

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls soccer team won three straight games to improve to 4-2 on the season.

The win streak began with a 6-0 home win over Belleville on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Brookdale Park.

Ava Barker, a senior, had a hat trick and added two assists to lead the Bengals. It was her third career hat trick.

Senior Ashley Elizabeth Toro had a goal and two assists, and junior Sophia Harvey and Isabella Bernhard each had a goal. Madelyn Laino and Sydney Lloyd each had an assist.

Bernhard scored in the second half to lift the Bengals to a 1-0 win at Newark Tech on Thursday, Sept. 19. Barker had the assist.

Bernard had two goals and Barker had a goal and three assists, as the Bengals rolled to a 5-0 win at Union City on Saturday, Sept. 21. Sophomore Olivia Mosquera and freshman Lia Barker each had a goal. Toro and sophomore Inez Brewster each recorded an assist. Sophomore Natalia Mosquera made six saves.

Bloomfield has won four of five games after a season-opening 3-2 loss to Toms River South.

The following are upcoming games:

Sept. 27: vs. Science Park, 4 p.m.

Oct. 1: at Golda Och Academy, 4 p.m.

Oct. 3: vs. Mount St. Dominic Academy, 4 p.m.

The home games are at Brookdale Park.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Belleville