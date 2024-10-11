Bloomfield HS girls soccer team wins seventh straight game

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Senior Ava Barker had a hat trick, and freshmen Lia Barker and Isabella Bernard each had a goal and two assists to power the Bengals to an 7-0 win over Golda Och Academy, of West Orange, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, in West Orange.

The win was the team’s seventh straight.

Junior Cayla Laviola and Lily Reilly each scored a goal, and sophomore Inez Brewster and freshman Julia Gargiulo each had an assist. Freshman goalie Amelia Martinez posted three saves. The Bengals also won, 7-0, in the previous game against Science Park on Friday, Sept. 27, at home.

The win streak ended with a 4-1 home loss to Mount St. Dominic Academy on Thursday, Oct. 3. Two days later, Bloomfield lost to Union, 2-0, at home to move to an 8-4 record.

The following are upcoming games:

Saturday, Oct. 12: vs. Fort Lee, at Brookdale Park, 10 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 14: at Verona, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 22: vs. Caldwell, at Brookdale Park, 4 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Mount St. Dominic