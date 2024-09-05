Bloomfield HS girls soccer’s teamwork will be a key to success

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls soccer team, under head coach Jon Aliaga, hopes to have a successful season this fall.

The Bengals, who finished 10-10 last season, will be led by senior Mia Benkert, who will “take charge as a captain this season,” said Aliaga. “Her work effort and humility are unmatched. She is dedicated to her teammates, setting a great example for our younger players. She is a dedicated and hard-working four-year varsity member who will help anchor the defense, alongside juniors Cassandra Rojas and Sophia Harvey.”

Senior captain Ava Baker will be the key player who will propel the team to success, Aliaga said. However, she will be away for a good portion of the season because she will be participating in the U17 World Cup, playing for the Dominican Republic. She enters the season with 44 goals and 17 assists (105 points), putting her No. 2 in the program for all-time scoring and points.

Sophie Ruiz, a sophomore, is another key leader and “the heart of the midfield,” who had no problem marking players two or three years older than her last season, Aliaga said. “She is as tough as they get, a player who has a great sense of teamwork and selflessness.”

The key newcomers will be freshmen Lily Reilly and Isabella Barnhard.

Reilly “is a talented young player with amazing offensive flair and an amazing work ethic,” Aliaga said. “A very knowledgeable player, she can play in different positions and has no problem doing the not-so-glamorous work.”

Bernhard has “amazing vision, individual skill and fantastic athletic prowess,” Aliaga said. “She is a player that the program will heavily rely upon in the upcoming years.”

The keys for the season will be teamwork and a willingness to share the ball.

“As a team, we are working on the basic foundations and habits that make the best teams successful,” Aliaga said.

The Bengals will visit Toms River South High School in the season opener on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 12:30 p.m. BHS will host McNair Academic on Monday, Sept. 9, at 4:30 p.m. at Brookdale Park.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon