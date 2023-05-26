Bloomfield HS girls track team excels at county meet

Bengals finish in third place overall for their best showing in program history

The Bloomfield HS girls track team poses together after taking third place overall at the Essex County Championships.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls track and field team enjoyed an historic performance at the Essex County Championships, Thursday and Friday, May 18-19, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

The Bengals finished in third place overall. It marked their best finish at this meet in program history. They amassed 52 ½ points. Montclair finished in first place with 76 points and Columbia was second with 65 points.

Here are the BHS girls top results:

  • 100-meter dash: sixth place: Samyah Wilson, 12.95 seconds.
  • 800-meter run: sixth place: Ashley Toro, 2 minutes, 25.51 seconds.
  • 100-meter hurdles: second place: Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher, 15.50.
  • 400-meter hurdles: third place: Kailyn Sayers, 1:07.91.
  • 4×400-meter relay: third place: 4:08.56.
  • Long jump: fourth place: Angel Cruz-Fletcher, 16 feet, 5 ½ inches.
  • Triple jump: third place: Angel Cruz-Fletcher, 36-1.
  • Pole vault: third place: Taylor Copeck, 8-6; sixth place: Isabella Copeck, 7-6.
  • Discus: fifth place: Kaitlyn Toro, 93-3; sixth place: Sarah Hartland, 90-5.
  • Javelin: fourth place: Albina Frangu, 101-6.
  • Shot put: second place: Frangu, 38-4 ¾.

The BHS boys team finished in seventh place overall with 30 ⅓ points. Seton Hall Prep won the boys team title with 129 points.

Here are the BHS boys top results:

  • 200-meter dash: fifth place: Cristian Armstrong, 22.82.
  • 400-meter hurdles: fourth place: Kalel Deimedici, 57.65.
  • 4×400-meter relay: fourth place: 3:26.33.
  • High jump: sixth place: Zaire LaRue, 5-6.
  • Triple jump: third place: Armstrong, 43-6.
  • Pole vault: first place: Charles Lisa, 12-5; fifth place: Christopher Escobar, 10-6.
  • Discus: fifth place: Christopher Francois Jr, 131-9.

Photo Courtesy of BHS Track and Field

 

