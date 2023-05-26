Bloomfield HS girls track team excels at county meet

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls track and field team enjoyed an historic performance at the Essex County Championships, Thursday and Friday, May 18-19, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

The Bengals finished in third place overall. It marked their best finish at this meet in program history. They amassed 52 ½ points. Montclair finished in first place with 76 points and Columbia was second with 65 points.

Here are the BHS girls top results:

100-meter dash: sixth place: Samyah Wilson, 12.95 seconds.

800-meter run: sixth place: Ashley Toro, 2 minutes, 25.51 seconds.

100-meter hurdles: second place: Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher, 15.50.

400-meter hurdles: third place: Kailyn Sayers, 1:07.91.

4×400-meter relay: third place: 4:08.56.

Long jump: fourth place: Angel Cruz-Fletcher, 16 feet, 5 ½ inches.

Triple jump: third place: Angel Cruz-Fletcher, 36-1.

Pole vault: third place: Taylor Copeck, 8-6; sixth place: Isabella Copeck, 7-6.

Discus: fifth place: Kaitlyn Toro, 93-3; sixth place: Sarah Hartland, 90-5.

Javelin: fourth place: Albina Frangu, 101-6.

Shot put: second place: Frangu, 38-4 ¾.

The BHS boys team finished in seventh place overall with 30 ⅓ points. Seton Hall Prep won the boys team title with 129 points.

Here are the BHS boys top results:

200-meter dash: fifth place: Cristian Armstrong, 22.82.

400-meter hurdles: fourth place: Kalel Deimedici, 57.65.

4×400-meter relay: fourth place: 3:26.33.

High jump: sixth place: Zaire LaRue, 5-6.

Triple jump: third place: Armstrong, 43-6.

Pole vault: first place: Charles Lisa, 12-5; fifth place: Christopher Escobar, 10-6.

Discus: fifth place: Christopher Francois Jr, 131-9.

Photo Courtesy of BHS Track and Field