Bloomfield HS girls tracksters compete at Group 4 state meet

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School’s Albina Frangu and Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher competed at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s girls indoor track-and-field Group 4 state championships at the Bennett Athletic Complex in Toms River on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Frangu, a senior, took fifth place out of 21 competitors in the finals of the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 6 ½ inches. Cruz-Fletcher took 12th place out of 23 competitors in the preliminaries of the 55-meter hurdles in a time of 8.89 seconds, but she did not advance to the finals.

Frangu qualified for the NJSIAA’s Meet of Champions at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Toms River on Sunday, March 5.

Photo Courtesy of Bloomfield HS head track coach Terry Iavarone