Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team begins state tournament

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 11th-seeded Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team was scheduled to visit No. 6 seed Hackensack in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 5, after press time. The winner will face either No. 7 seed Fair Lawn or No. 10 seed Bergen County Tech in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Nov. 7. The semifinals are Saturday, Nov. 9.

Bloomfield lost to Montclair 25-19, 25-19, on Friday, Nov. 1, at home in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional match to move to a 12-14 record on the season.

Among the key contributors for the Bengals this season are seniors Sophia Lucero, Lillian Moulongo, Kelly Perez, Olivia Centeno and Angelina Sanchez; juniors Olanma Kalu, Katherine Brown and Analis Bejasa; sophomores River Estrada, Dayvin Bixel-Burman and Grace Belmonte; and freshman Chideha Osondu.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon