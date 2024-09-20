Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team defeats Cedar Grove

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team defeated Cedar Grove by scores of 25-23 and 27-25, on Sept. 12, for its first victory of the season.

Senior outside hitter/opposite Olivia Centeno had five kills; senior Kelly Perez had 12 assists and six digs; senior middle blocker Lillian Moulongo had three kills and three blocks; sophomore setter Grace Belmonte had three assists; junior middle blocker/opposite Olanma Kalu had two kills and one block; junior outside hitter Katherine Brown had two kills; junior defensive specialist Analis Bejas posted two digs; sophomore Dayvin Bixel-Burman recorded six digs; senior opposite/middle blocker Sophia Lucero had two blocks, one kill and one dig; and sophomore River Estrada had two kills and one dig.

The Bengals lost to Newark Academy by scores of 25-23, 25-21, Sept. 13, at home to move to 1-2.

The following are upcoming BHS matches:

Sept. 20: vs. Barringer, 4 p.m.

Sept. 23: vs. St. Benedict’s Prep, 4 p.m.

Sept. 24: at Belleville, 4 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Newark Academy (Sept. 13)