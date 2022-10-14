Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team defeats Newark Arts in ECT second preliminary round

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 12th-seeded Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team defeated No. 21 seed Newark Arts, 25-16, 25-21, in the second preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 13 at BHS.

Junior Camille Schiralli had nine kills and eight digs, and junior Ana Santos had nine assists for Bloomfield, which improved to 5-10 on the season and will visit No. 5 seed Newark Academy in the first round on Saturday, Oct. 15. The winner will face either No. 4 seed Mount St. Dominic, No. 20 seed Montclair Immaculate Conception or No. 13 seed Nutley in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The semifinals are on Thursday, Oct. 20, at Mount St. Dominic in Caldwell, and the final is on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Livingston at 1 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon