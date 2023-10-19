Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team defeats Science Park in Essex County Tournament

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 13th-seeded Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team defeated No. 20 seed Science Park, 25-15, 25-18, in the third preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 12, at home.

Maya Mickens had eight kills and six digs, Camille Schiralli had 11 kills and one dig, Ciara Grady had 13 assists and one dig, and Olivia Laub had nine assists to lead the Bengals.

Bloomfield lost to fourth-seeded West Essex, 27-25, 25-16, in the first round at West Essex in North Caldwell on Saturday, Oct. 14, to move to a 6-11 overall record.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Science Park (Essex County Tournament, third preliminary round, Thursday, Oct. 12, at BHS)