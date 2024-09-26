Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team enjoys winning streak

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team won four straight matches to improve to 5-3 on the season through Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Senior Kelly Perez had six kills and 13 assists to lead BHS to a 25-21, 25-21 win over Newark East Side on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Senior Olivia Centeno had four kills, junior Katherine Brown had three kills and three digs and sophomore Dayvin-Bixel Burman had five digs. Sophomore Grace Belmonte had three digs and junior Analis Bejas had two digs.

Two days later, Bloomfield defeated Barringer, 25-16, 25-16, on Friday, Sept. 20, at home.

Bixel-Burman had 10 digs, and sophomore River Estrada had four kills and seven digs. Senior Angelina Sanchez had five kills.

The Bengals defeated St. Benedict’s Prep, 25-18, 25-15, at home on Monday, Sept. 23. Sophia Lucero had five kills. Bixel-Burman had nine assists. Estrada had four kills and four digs.

Bloomfield defeated Belleville, 25-19, 25-22, in Belleville on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

The following are upcoming matches:

Sept. 26: vs. Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m

Sept. 28: vs. West Essex, 10 a.m.

Sept. 30: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Oct. 2: at Technology, in Newark, 4 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. East Side (Sept. 18) and St. Benedict’s Prep (Sept. 23)