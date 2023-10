Connect on Linked in

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team lost to West Essex, 25-18, 25-17, at home on Wednesday, Oct. 4, in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division match.

The Bengals moved to a 6-9 overall and 2-8 in the division.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. West Essex (Wednesday, Oct. 4)