Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team has good ECT showing

Bloomfield volleyball players in action against St. Benedict’s Prep on Sept. 23 at home. Bloomfield won 25-18, 25-15.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 14th-seeded Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team defeated 19th-seeded Science Park 25-17, 25-13 in the third preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 15, at home. 

The Bengals lost at third-seeded Livingston in the first round on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Livingston. Bloomfield won the first game 25-21, but Livingston won the next two games 25-11, 25-15.

BHS received byes in the first and second preliminary rounds.

The Bengals bounced back with a 25-9, 25-14 home win over Newark West Side on Monday, Oct. 21, to improve to 12-12 on the season.

Bloomfield hosted a tri-meet on Friday, Oct. 18, losing to Fair Lawn and Bridgewater-Raritan.

The Bengals will host Union on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 4 p.m.

