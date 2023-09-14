Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team looks to make progress this season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team  hopes to regroup from a tough start to the season.

The Bnegals dropped a tough match in the season opener against Columbia of Maplewood on Thursday, Sept. 7, at BHS.

Bloomfield won the first set, 26-24, but lost the next two sets, 25-15, 25-16.

Bloomfield lost its next two matches to fall to 0-3, losing to host Montclair 25-17, 25-19, Friday, Sept. 8, and host Newark Academy, 18-25, 27-25, 25-12, Monday, Sept. 11, in Livingston.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Columbia

  

