Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team notches more wins, set to play in ECT

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team defeated Belleville and Payne Tech in consecutive matches in Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division play.

Sophomore River Estrada had seven kills, senior Kelly Perez had 14 assists and sophomore Dayvin Bixel-Burman had 10 digs and four assists in the 25-21, 25-21 win over Belleville on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at home. Seniors Olivia Centeno and Sophia Lucero each had four kills,

Centeno posted five kills, Estrada had five digs and Perez had eight assists in the 25-20, 25-12 win over Payne Tech on Thursday, Oct. 10, in Newark.

The Bengals improved to 7-3 in divisional play.

Bloomfield lost to Hoboken 25-16, 25-17 on Monday, Oct. 14, at home in an independent match to move to 10-8 overall on the season.

The Bengals, seeded 14th, will host a third preliminary match in the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 17, against either No. 19 seed Science Park, No. 30 seed Newark Tech or No. 35 seed Newark Vocational.

If the Bengals win, they will visit No. 3 seed Livingston in the first round on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The quarterfinals are Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the higher-seeded schools.

The semifinals are Thursday, Oct. 24, at Livingston.

The final is Saturday, Oct. 26, at Bloomfield at 1 p.m.

