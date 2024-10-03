Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team piles up more wins

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team won three matches to extend its winning streak to five.

The Bengals defeated St. Benedict’s Prep, 25-18, 25-15, at home on Monday, Sept. 23. Seniors Lillian Moulongo and Sophia Lucero each had five kills. Sophomore Grace Belmonte had five assists. Sophomore Dayvin Bixel-Burman had nine digs. Bloomfield defeated Belleville, 25-19, 25-22, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, in Belleville.

The Bengals defeated Payne Tech, of Newark, 25-14, 25-27, 25-21, on Thursday, Sept. 26, at home. Senior Olivia Centeno had 12 kills. Moulongo had 10 kills and three blocks. Bixel-Burman had 14 digs and sophomore River Estrada had 12 digs. Senior Kelly Perez had 24 assists. Belmonte had seven digs and five assists. Junior Olanma Kalu had five kills and Lucero had five kills and three blocks. Senior Abigail Kern had three digs.

The win streak ended at Newark Academy, 25-15, 25-10, on Friday, Sept. 27, in Livingston. BHS lost at Cedar Grove, 25-11, 25-14, on Monday, Sept. 30, to move to 6-5 on the season.

Bloomfield was scheduled to visit Technology, of Newark, on Wednesday, Oct. 2. They will host East Orange Campus on Thursday, Oct. 3, and host West Essex on Friday, Oct. 4, both at 4 p.m. They will visit Barringer on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. and host Belleville on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 4 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon