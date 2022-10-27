Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team posts victories; preps for state tournament

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team defeated Clifton, 25-19, 25-11, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at home; lost at Cranford, 25-11, 25-23; and defeated Nutley, 25-18, 25-17, on Thursday, Oct. 10 at Nutley to improve to 7-12 on the season.

Bloomfield hopes to make a strong run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament. The Bengals, seeded 12th, will visit No. 5 seed Montclair in the first round on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m. The winner will face the winner of No. 4 Ridgewood and No. 13 Memorial of West New York on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon