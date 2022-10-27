Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team posts victories; preps for state tournament

Bloomfield junior Camille Schiralli, No. 14, spikes the ball during the win over Newark Arts in the preliminary second round of the Essex County Tournament on Oct. 13, at Bloomfield.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team defeated Clifton, 25-19, 25-11, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at home; lost at Cranford, 25-11, 25-23; and defeated Nutley, 25-18, 25-17, on Thursday, Oct. 10 at Nutley to improve to 7-12 on the season. 

Bloomfield hopes to make a strong run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament. The Bengals, seeded 12th, will visit No. 5 seed Montclair in the first round on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m. The winner will face the winner of No. 4 Ridgewood and No. 13 Memorial of West New York on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

