Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team spikes down good season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — After starting the season at 1-7, the Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team enjoyed a strong turnaround.

The Bengals, under interim head coach Ronald Gasparri, won five straight matches entering the postseason, defeating Glen Ridge, Arthur L. Johnson of Clark, Linden, Caldwell and Cranford.

Bloomfield, seeded 10th, unfortunately lost at seventh-seeded Passaic County Tech, 25-13, 25-13, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Thursday, Oct. 26, in Wayne. Bloomfield then defeated Orange, 25-15, 25-21, in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional match on Monday, Oct. 30, at home to finish the season with a 12-12 overall record.