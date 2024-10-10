Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team spikes down victories

NEWARK, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team defeated Barringer, 25-15, 25-12, on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Barringer in Newark to improve to 8-7 on the season.

Senior Kelly Perez had four assists, sophomore Dayvin Bixel-Burman had four digs and senior Sophia Lucero had two digs and two blocks to lead the Bengals.

In earlier action, the Bengals lost at Cedar Grove, 25-11, 25-15, on Monday, Sept. 30. Bixel-Burman had 13 digs and Perez had six assists.

Bixel-Burman had seven digs and senior Gauri Desai had four kills and three digs to lead the Bengals to a 25-14, 25-12 win at Technology on Wednesday, Oct. 2, in Newark. Perez had seven assists and sophomore Grace Belmonte had four digs and three assists.

BHS lost to East Orange Campus, 25-18, 25-19, on Thursday, Oct. 3, at home.Desai had six kills. Senior Olivia Centeno had five kills. Bixel-Burman had seven digs and Belmonte had four assists.

Bloomfield lost to West Essex, 25-13, 25-12, on Friday, Oct. 4, at home.

The following are upcoming matches:

Thursday, Oct. 10: at Payne Tech, in Newark, 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 14: vs. Hoboken, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 16: at Nutley, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct.18: vs. Fair Lawn and Bridgewater-Raritan, 3:45 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 21: vs. West Side, 4 p.m.

