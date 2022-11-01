Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team upsets Montclair in sectional tournament first round

Bloomfield junior Maya Mickens hits the ball during the win over Newark Arts in the Essex County Tournament second preliminary round on Oct. 13 at Bloomfield.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 12th-seeded Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team upset fifth-seeded Montclair, 25-17, 26-24, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament at Montclair on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The Lady Bengals, who improved to 8-13 this season, were scheduled to visit No. 4 seed Ridgewood in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 1, after press time. The winner will face the winner of No. 1 seed Bergen Tech and No. 8 seed Passaic Tech in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 4. The final is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Montclair fell to 13-6 on the season.

Bloomfield avenged two losses to Montclair this season in Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division play. Bloomfield lost to Montclair, 25-22, 25-15, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Montclair. In the second meeting, Bloomfield lost 25-19, 25-18, on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Bloomfield.

Montclair won the division title. Bloomfield finished fifth in the division.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon

  

