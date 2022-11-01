Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team upsets Montclair in sectional tournament first round

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 12th-seeded Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team upset fifth-seeded Montclair, 25-17, 26-24, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament at Montclair on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The Lady Bengals, who improved to 8-13 this season, were scheduled to visit No. 4 seed Ridgewood in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 1, after press time. The winner will face the winner of No. 1 seed Bergen Tech and No. 8 seed Passaic Tech in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 4. The final is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Montclair fell to 13-6 on the season.

Bloomfield avenged two losses to Montclair this season in Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division play. Bloomfield lost to Montclair, 25-22, 25-15, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Montclair. In the second meeting, Bloomfield lost 25-19, 25-18, on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Bloomfield.

Montclair won the division title. Bloomfield finished fifth in the division.

