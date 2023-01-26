Bloomfield HS girls wrestler Kira Pipkins makes history, gains 100th victory

Bloomfield senior Kira Pipkins, middle, poses at the Bergen County Tournament after winning her 100th career match, becoming the first girls wrestler in state history to attain that milestone. Pipkins won the 126-pound title.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School senior Kira Pipkins won the 126-pound title at the girls wrestling Bergen County Tournament at Rockland Community College in Suffern, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 22. In the final, she won a 4-1 decision over Liliana Zaku-Ramos, of Newton-Kittatinny.

Pipkins also won her 100th career match at the tournament, becoming the first girls wrestler in state history to achieve that milestone. She is a three-time state girls wrestling champion.

Other Bloomfield wrestlers earned medals. 

Sophomore Reno Prochilo pinned Jade Hahn of Donovan Catholic in 4 minutes, 37 seconds to win the 185-pound title. Freshmen Leanna Noel (152 pounds) and Saharia Quamina (185) each took fourth place. 

