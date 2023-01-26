Bloomfield HS girls wrestler Kira Pipkins makes history, gains 100th victory

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School senior Kira Pipkins won the 126-pound title at the girls wrestling Bergen County Tournament at Rockland Community College in Suffern, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 22. In the final, she won a 4-1 decision over Liliana Zaku-Ramos, of Newton-Kittatinny.

Pipkins also won her 100th career match at the tournament, becoming the first girls wrestler in state history to achieve that milestone. She is a three-time state girls wrestling champion.

Other Bloomfield wrestlers earned medals.

Sophomore Reno Prochilo pinned Jade Hahn of Donovan Catholic in 4 minutes, 37 seconds to win the 185-pound title. Freshmen Leanna Noel (152 pounds) and Saharia Quamina (185) each took fourth place.

Photo Courtesy of Bloomfield High School wrestling