Bloomfield HS girls wrestlers earn state rankings

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls wrestling team features several outstanding competitors this season, such as Ahlexa Montalvo (120), Madelyn McLaughlin (132), Leanna Noel (145) and Saharia Quamina (235). Unfortunately, Reno Prochilo suffered a broken collarbone and will be out for the season.

McLaughlin, Noel and Quamina were ranked in the state and Montalvo was also mentioned in the Star-Ledger individual weekly rankings.

The BHS girls finished their first dual-meet season with a 3-3 record.