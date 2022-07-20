Bloomfield HS girls wrestlers Gianna Faura and Kira Pipkins enjoy great showings at USA Wrestling Junior Nationals in Fargo, N.D.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School girls wrestling state champions Gianna Faura and Kira Pipkins enjoyed great showings at the USA Wrestling Junior Nationals at the FargoDome in Fargo, N.D., July 16-19.

Faura, who graduated in June, finished between eighth and 12th place out of 60 competitors in the 200-pound weight class. She was a match away from placing as an all-American, said BHS head coach Ryan Smircich in an interview with The Independent Press. Faura went 3-2 in the tournament.

Pipkins, a rising senior, went 4-2 in the 122-pound weight class and finished between 12th and 16th place out of more than 100 competitors. Pipkins had a great start as she won her first first three matches. After losing in her fourth match, Pipkins came back to win in her fifth match. But her inspiring run ended with a loss in the following match.

Indeed, Smircich was extremely elated for Faura and Pipkins.

“Both girls should be very proud of themselves,” Smircich said, “and we are proud of them as a community. They really made the whole community proud. It’s a really, really big stage. Overall, both of these girls are going to continue competing. To get this under their belt to where they are not caught like a deer in the headlights when they get to the next level, this is something they have to start doing now, because once they get to the collegiate level, this is going to be something of the norm. To get this underneath their belt while they are in high school, is an advantage.”

At the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s girls wrestling state individual finals held at Phillipsburg High School on Feb. 20, Pipkins and Faura captured titles in their respective weight classes. Pipkins won the 120-pound title, while Faura won the 235-pound crown.

For Pipkins, it was her third state individual championship. Next year, she will attempt to become the first girl in state history to win four-straight state championships.

For Faura, it was sweet redemption after she finished runner-up in the state tournament as a junior. Faura will continue her wrestling career at Alvernia University, in Readington, Pa.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon and BHS Athletics.