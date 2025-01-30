Bloomfield HS girls wrestling team repeats as county champions

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD/NEWARK, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls wrestling team had six individual champions and captured the team title for the second consecutive year at the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Essex County College in Newark.

The following were the BHS champions: junior Natalie Lopez at 107 pounds; senior Madelyn McLaughlin at 126; junior Leanna Noel at 132; senior Reno Prochilo at 165; sophomore Lesly Sanchez at 185; and junior Saharia Quamina at 235.

Junior Alani Garcia, at 100; Jena Ibrahim, at 185; and Zoepearl Ikpe,at 235; each took third place, while freshman Aubrey Gamboa took fourth place at 145.

On the boys’ side, senior Gabriel McCulloch won the 285-pound heavyweight title at the ECT on the same day. He became the first BHS county boys champion since assistant coach Kyle Christiansen in 2012.

The BHS boys team placed 10th.

Senior Alejandro Valencia took third place at 190. Senior Spencer Crawley, at 113; and Aidan Matias, at 120; each took sixth place. Senior Joey Testa, at 138; senior Tommy Haverick, at 150; and junior Tyler Frantantoni, at 175; each took eighth place.

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield High School Wrestling