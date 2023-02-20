Bloomfield HS girls wrestling team captures region tournament title

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls wrestling team captured the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North 2 Region girls state tournament championship at Union High School on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Bloomfield had 123 points. Somerville was second with 114 points.

Senior Kira Pipkins, a three-time state girls champion, won the 126-pound title. She earned an 8-2 decision over Eva Altamirano of South Plainfield in the final.

Junior Ahlexa Montalvo, at 114 pounds; and sophomore Reno Prochilo, at 165, each took second place; and freshman Saharia Quamina, at 185, took third place.

The four BHS wrestlers advanced to the NJSIAA’s girls state championships at Phillipsburg High School on Sunday, Feb. 26. The top-four finishers in each weight class earned berths for the state championships. The championship bouts will then take place at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Saturday, March 4.

Pipkins, who earned her 100th career victory during the season to become the first girls wrestler to achieve that milestone, is looking to become the first four-time girls champion in state history.

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield High School wrestling