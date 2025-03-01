Bloomfield HS girls wrestling team excels at region tournament, advances five to states in Atlantic City

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls wrestling team enjoyed a stellar performance at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North 2 region tournament at Union High School on Sunday, Feb. 23.

The Bengals finished in second place overall out of more than 40 teams. Bloomfield had 118 points, three points behind first-place Somerville.

Junior Saharia Quamina won the 235-pound weight class, while senior Madelyn McLaughlin at the 126-pound weight class, junior Leanna Noel at 132, senior Reno Prochilo at 165, and sophomore Lesly Sanchez at 185 each took second place.

The five BHS wrestlers qualified for the NJSIAA’s state individual championships at Atlantic City, Thursday to Saturday, March 6-8.

BHS had a total of seven wrestlers in the region tournament. Juniors Alani Garcia and Natalie Lopez were the other BHS competitors.

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield High School Wrestling