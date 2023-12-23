Bloomfield HS girls wrestling team hosts tournament

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls wrestling team hosted its annual girls tournament on Dec. 17.

The Bengals had several placewinners.

Junior Madelyn McLaughlin won the 132-pound title with a 6-2 decision over Maya Kitov of Ridgewood in the final.

Senior Ahlexa Montalvo took second place in the 120-pound class. Junior Reno Prochillo (185) and sophomore Saharia Quamina (235) each took third place. Sophomore Leanna Noel took fourth place at 152.

The tournament featured 30 schools and nearly 300 competitors.