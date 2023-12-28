Bloomfield HS girls wrestling team impresses at Lady Bears Invitational in East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls wrestling team finished in third place overall out of 44 participating schools at the Lady Bears Invitational hosted by Churchill Junior High School in East Brunswick on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Sophomore Leanna Noel took first place in the 152-pound weight class to lead the Bengals. Junior Madelyn McLaughlin, junior Reno Prochilo and sophomore Saharia Quamina each took second place, and senior Ahlexa Montalvo took fifth place in their weight classes for Bloomfield.

The following are their results:

Leanna Noel, at 152:

• First round: bye.

• Second round: won by injury default over Genesis Cruz (Woodbridge), 2 minutes, 29 seconds.

• Quarterfinal: decisioned Elizabeth Adebola (Perth Amboy), 3-2.

• Semifinal: pinned Allani Ubarry (Cherry Hill West), 3:36.

• Final: pinned Samira Kupa (Boonton), 1:04.

McLaughlin, at 132:

• First round: bye.

• Second round: pinned Isabella McGarry (Kennedy–Iselin) 2:36.

• Quarterfinal: decisioned Arielle Holeman (East Brunswick), 7-1.

• Semifinal: decisioned Leila Gearl (Southern Regional), 8-5.

• Final: lost by decision to Charlize Schlam (Point Pleasant Boro), 3-2.

Reno Procilo, at 185:

• First round: bye.

• Second round: pinned Tayla Szmak (Boonton), 1:15.

• Quarterfinal: pinned Samaria Addison (Bayonne), 0:38.

• Semifinal: pinned Sruthi Murugan, 4:22.

• Final: lost by injury default to Aliya Graca (East Brunswick), 2:00.

Saharia Quamina, at 235:

• First round: bye.

• Second round: pinned Aayana Roberts (Bayonne), 1:12.

• Quarterfinal: pinned Kayla Mena (Parsippany Hills), 4:42.

• Semifinal: pinned Olivia Raia (Warren Hills), 2:39.

• Final: lost by decision in ultimate tiebreaker to Caroline Biegel (DePaul Catholic), 3-2.

Ahlexa Montvalvo, at 120:

• First round: pinned Samantha Jillson (Southern Regional), 0:17.

• Second round: pinned Michalina Kubiak (Hopewell Valley), 1:57.

• Quarterfinal: lost by sudden-victory decision to Reagan Roxas (Kingsway), 6-2.

• Consolation semifinal: pinned Aubrey Ramos (Middlesex), 2:33.

• Fifth-place match: pinned Grace Riley (Paramus Catholic), 4:23.

Other Bloomfield competitors were sophomore Alani Garcia (100), sophomore Natalie Lopez (107), senior Alyssandro Montalvo (126), senior Victoria Feliciano (138), freshman Chloe Jean (152), junior Destiny Lopez (165), sophomore Laila Bernard (165) and freshman Lesly Sanchez (235).