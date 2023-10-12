Bloomfield HS hosts and competes at Cheer for the Cure, wins ‘Best Dance’ category

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The annual Karen Centinaro Memorial Cheer for the Cure took place on Thursday, Oct. 5, at Foley Field in Bloomfield, hosted by Bloomfield High School.

This year’s champions were:

• Colonial Division: James Caldwell HS

• Liberty Division: Malcolm X. Shabazz HS

• American Division: Nutley HS. This is their 15th title in the 16 years of the event.

Bloomfield HS won in the “Best Dance” category.

Verona HS won the “Best Stunts” category and Newark Collegiate won the “Most Spirited” category.

Sixteen schools participated. There was not a single deduction the entire evening. Deductions are generally for dangerous or unsafe movements.

The event was renamed this year in honor of Centinaro, the Bloomfield High School athletics administrative assistant who died of cancer in March. Centinaro was the supervisor of the event, which involves schools in the Super Essex Conference which brings awareness to breast cancer. The event has raised more than $80,000 over the years. Proceeds go toward cancer research and other charities.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Bloomfield High School cheerleaders compete at the Karen Centinaro Memorial Cheer for the Cure