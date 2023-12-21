Bloomfield HS ice hockey player Alex Benkert reaches 100-career point milestone

Bloomfield High School junior Alex Benkert scored two goals to lead the Nutley–Columbia–Bloomfield high school ice hockey team to a 6-3 victory over Montclair High School on Dec. 13 at Clary Anderson Arena in Montclair. It was the team’s first win of the season.

Benkert added four assists and surpassed the 100-career point plateau, becoming the first Bengal to achieve that feat. BHS junior Cameron Wright assisted on two goals.

The squad topped Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 7-3, on Dec. 15 at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. Benkert continued his hot start with two more goals. Wright and BHS senior Gavin Waldron chipped in with assists, and senior Eric Antonsson provided strong defense.

The team fell to Frisch, 9-1, Dec. 17, to move to a 2-3 record.

Photo Courtesy of Steve Jenkins/BHS athletic director