Bloomfield HS indoor track and field teams enjoy solid showings at Super Essex Conference championships

STATEN ISLAND, NY — The Bloomfield High School indoor track and field teams enjoyed solid performances at the Super Essex Conference–American Division championships on Friday, Dec. 22, at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility in Staten Island, N.Y.

The boys team finished in fourth place overall with 34 team points and the girls team finished in seventh place overall with 28.5 points.

Charles Lisa, a senior, took second place in the pole vault with a leap of 11 feet to lead the Bloomfield boys team. Dave Louis, a senior, took fourth place at 9 feet and freshman Maxwell Lisa took sixth place at 7 feet in the same event for Bloomfield.

Miguel Lopez, a junior, took fourth place in the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 04.95 seconds; sophomore Jeremy Tejada took fourth place in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.20 seconds; senior Jeremiah Saunders took fifth place in the 1,600-meter run in 4:47.12; and the 4×400-meter relay team took third place in 3:31.51.

For the BHS girls, junior Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher won the 55-meter hurdles in 8.58. She also took fifth place in the high jump at 4-8.

Junior Ashley Toro took second place in the 800-meter run in 2:30.74. Sophomore Ava Claps took third place in the pole vault at 6 feet. Senior Samyah Wilson took fifth place in the 55-meter dash in 7.58 and she took sixth place in the 200-meter dash in 27.04. The sprint medley relay took third place in 5:08.66 and the 4×400-meter relay took fifth place in 4:32.28.