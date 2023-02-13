Bloomfield HS indoor track team enjoy solid performances at sectional meet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls indoor track-and-field teams, under head coach Terry Iavarone, enjoyed solid performances at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state Championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Friday, Feb. 10.

The boys team took ninth place overall with 11 points based on the top-six finishes in each event.

In the high jump, senior Cristian Armstrong took third place at 5 feet, 10 inches; and senior Zaire LaRue took fourth place, also at 5-10. In the pole vault, junior Charles Lisa took sixth place at 9-6 and junior Dave Louis took eighth place at 8-0.

The girls team tied for 10th place overall with East Orange Campus High School with 14 points apiece. Sophomore Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher took second place in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.79 seconds. Senior Albina Frangu took third place in the shot put at 33-3 ½. Sophomore Ashley Toro took seventh place in the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 26.57 seconds.

The top-six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state Championships at the Bennett Center on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Photos Courtesy of Terry Iavarone