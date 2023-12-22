Bloomfield HS indoor track teams impress at the Essex Season Opener Invite

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School indoor track and field teams competed in the Essex County Track Coaches Association Season Opener Invite on Dec. 15 at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility in Staten Island, N.Y.

On the boys side, the 4×400-meter relay team took first place in 3 minutes, 35.36 seconds.

Sophomore Jeremy Tejada took eighth place in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.26. Junior James Fields took eighth place in the 200-meter dash in 23.06.

On the girls side, junior Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher took third place in the 55-meter hurdles in a personal-best 8.74 seconds. Senior Candace Chapman took fifth place in the shot put with a throw of 32 feet, ½ inch. Junior Ashley Toro took ninth place in the 800-meter run in 2:33.11. Senior Samyah Wilson took seventh place in the 55-meter dash in 7.74 and took ninth place in the 200-meter dash in 27.23. Senior Angel Cruz-Fletcher took eighth place in the long jump at 15-5 ½.

Photos Courtesy of BHS track head coach Terry Iavarone