Bloomfield HS indoor track teams shine at county meet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls indoor track-and-field team finished in fifth place overall at the Essex County Indoor Track & Field Individual Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Here are the Bengals highlights. Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher took second place in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.91 seconds. Ashley Toro took third place in the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 25.86 seconds. Albina Frangu took fourth place in the shot put at 33 feet, 10 ½ inches.Rylie Sayers took fourth place in the 400-meter run in 1:01.44. Isabella Copeck took sixth place in the pole vault at 6-6. The 4×400-meter relay team of Samyah Wilson, Ashley Toro, Rylie Sayers, and Catherine Parelli placeed sixth in the 4:22.56.

The BHS girls team earlier this season took fourth place in both the Super Essex Conference–American Division championships and the Essex County Relay Championships.

Photos Courtesy of Terry Iavarone/BHS head track coach