Bloomfield HS’ Jeremy Tejada leads football team to victory

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Jeremy Tejada had a game for the ages.

The junior quarterback rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns on just 15 carries and passed for two scores to lead the Bloomfield High School football team to a 35-20 win over Lincoln on Thursday night, Sept. 26 at Caven Point in Jersey City.

The Bengals won their second straight game to improve to 2-3 on the season.

Tejada completed five of 11 passes for 67 yards.

Senior running backs Mekhi Field and James Fields each caught a touchdown for the Bengals. Field finished with two catches for 25 yards. Fields had just one catch for the TD.

Tejada accounted for 220 of the 273 total rushing yards for Bloomfeld. Junior running back Anthony Pope ran for 15 yards on five carries and sophomore Mike Mickens had four carries for 15 yards. Sophomore running back Aaron Varner had two carries for 10 yards and senior running back Chris Guerrero had three carries for 13 yards.

Senior defensive back Sebastian Urena posted 13 tackles and a forced fumble; sophomore linebacker Aiden Ruiz had 10 tackles; junior lineman/linebacker Tyler Frantantoni had eight tackles; and sophomore defensive back Christian Cradle and junior lineman Shane Fernandez each had seven tackles to lead the BHS defense. Sophomore lineman Mekhi Wilson had six tackles, and linebackers Pope and Field each had five tackles.

