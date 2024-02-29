Bloomfield HS junior Gabriel McCulloch returns to the boys wrestling state tournament in Atlantic City

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Gabriel McCulloch is going back to Atlantic City.

The Bloomfield High School junior finished in third place in the 285-pound heavyweight class at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Region 3 boys wrestling tournament at West Orange High School, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 23-24.

McCulloch earned a berth in the NJSIAA’s state tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Thursday to Saturday, Feb. 29-March 2. It is the second straight year that McCulloch has qualified for the state tournament. Last year, he finished in fourth place at 285 at the Region 3 tournament at WOHS.

The top-four finishers in each weight class from the eight region tournaments qualified for the state tournament.

The Bengals had other competitors at the region tournament. They included senior 150-pound Michael Hamberlin, senior 165-pound Damian Torres, senior 175-pound Trevor Frantantoni, senior 190-pound Will Cordero and junior 215-pound Alejandro Valencia. The region tournament consisted of the top-three finishers in each weight class from the districts 9-12 tournaments.

In addition, Bloomfield assistant coach Jason Galioto was named the Region 3 Assistant Coach of the Year.

BHS competed at District 10 at Nutley High School on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Photo Courtesy of Bloomfield High School Wrestling